WATCH: Dr. Cohen to update North Carolina COVID-19 response

On Thursday, North Carolina reported nearly 2,000 new coronavirus cases. The state's COVID-19 trends are stable, but Gov. Roy Cooper extended Phase 2 5 more weeks.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary for the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, is scheduled to update the state's response to COVID-19 during a press briefing Friday afternoon.

Cohen will be joined by Dave Richard, deputy secretary for NC Medicaid, as well as North Carolina Emergency Management Director Mike Sprayberry. The briefing is scheduled to begin at 12 p.m.

On Thursday, DHHS reported nearly 2,000 new coronavirus cases in North Carolina. It was a sharp increase after multiple days of decreases. Earlier this week, Cohen and Gov. Roy Cooper said North Carolina's trends have "stabilized," but more work needs to be done. Cooper announced North Carolina will remain in Phase 2 of reopening for at least five more weeks until the COVID-19 data reaches satisfactory levels.

As a result of the Phase 2 extension, North Carolina is now just one of eight states were gyms and private bars remain closed by coronavirus.