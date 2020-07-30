North Carolina reports third highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases

Health officials in North Carolina reported over 2,300 new coronavirus cases Thursday, the third-highest jump in a single day of the pandemic.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina health officials reported a big spike in new coronavirus cases Thursday, with DHHS counting 2,344 new cases, the state's third-highest increase in a single day since the pandemic began.

Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services, is scheduled to update the state's case data during a briefing at 2 p.m. Thursday. Earlier this week, Cohen said the state's COVID-19 trends have stabilized, with the percentage of positive tests dropping to just below 8%.

State leaders have said they'd like that number to be closer to 5% before the current Stage 2 reopening restrictions can be lifted.