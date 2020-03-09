Cohen to update North Carolina COVID-19 trends ahead of Phase 2.5

North Carolina begins Phase 2.5 of coronavirus reopening Friday, which allows gyms and museums to reopen at reduced capacity.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dr. Mandy Cohen will update North Carolina's COVID-19 case data and trends one day before the state begin "Phase 2.5" of Gov. Roy Cooper's coronavirus reopening plan Friday.

The Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) reported 1,129 new cases on Wednesday, down from Tuesday's report of over 2,100. The state also reported 38 new coronavirus-related deaths. Hospitalizations dipped below 900 (858) for the first time since late June. North Carolina's two-week positive test average is up to 6.9%.

Numerous school districts have considered further reopening plans, including Union County Public Schools, which voted to add a second day per week of in-person learning for students by the end of September. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is also considering a plan that could get some students back into classrooms by the end of this month.

