Cohen to update North Carolina COVID-19 trends ahead of Phase 2.5

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dr. Mandy Cohen will update North Carolina's COVID-19 case data and trends one day before the state begin "Phase 2.5" of Gov. Roy Cooper's coronavirus reopening plan Friday.
The Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) reported 1,129 new cases on Wednesday, down from Tuesday's report of over 2,100. The state also reported 38 new coronavirus-related deaths. Hospitalizations dipped below 900 (858) for the first time since late June. North Carolina's two-week positive test average is up to 6.9%.
Numerous school districts have considered further reopening plans, including Union County Public Schools, which voted to add a second day per week of in-person learning for students by the end of September. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is also considering a plan that could get some students back into classrooms by the end of this month.
Here's what's changing in North Carolina during Phase 2.5
- Mass gathering limits will increase to 25 people indoors and 50 people outdoors from the previous limit of 10 indoors and 25 outdoors.
- Playgrounds may open.
- Museums and aquariums may open at 50% capacity.
- Gyms and indoor exercise facilities, such as yoga studios, martial arts, and rock climbing, as well as skating rinks, bowling alleys, indoor basketball, volleyball etc., may open at 30% capacity.
- Bars, nightclubs, movie theaters, indoor entertainment facilities, amusement parks, dance halls will remain closed.
- Large venues remain subject to the mass gathering limits.