NC COVID-19 cases continue to rise; Cohen to update state response

Dr. Mandy Cohen with the Department of Health and Human Services will update the state's response to coronavirus as new cases continue to climb.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen will provide an update on the state's response to COVID-19 after DHHS reported 1,743 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday.

The new daily average number of new cases in North Carolina is up to 1,800 and the two-week positive test percentage is up to 6.1. The average number of hospitalizations per day is up to about 1,000. The state reported 1,103 hospitalizations on Tuesday.

North Carolina health officials reported the recovery rate of COVID-19 patients has risen to 89%, up slightly from 88%. DHHS presumes that 206,471 people who tested positive for the virus have recovered.

Cohen is scheduled to speak at 2 p.m. and the press briefing will be available to stream on WCNC.com, as well as WCNC Charlotte's Facebook and YouTube pages.