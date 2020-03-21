CHARLOTTE, N.C. — At WCNC Charlotte, we are focusing our coronavirus coverage on facts, not fear. We aim to give our viewers the information they need from officials to best protect themselves during the pandemic.

Key Facts:

NC Gov. Roy Cooper confirmed the state's first case of community spread

SATURDAY, MARCH 21

Third consecutive day no new cases in Wuhan, China

The Chinese city of Wuhan, where the first reported case of the new coronavirus emerge reported no new or suspected cases for a third consecutive day. Wuhan must go 14 straight days without a new case in order for draconian travel restrictions to be lifted.

Carowinds delays opening

Carowinds, owned and operated by Ceder Fair Entertainment Company announced they will are temporarily closed and will reopen their parks mid-May or as soon thereafter as possible.

Two more COVID-19 deaths in South Carolina

South Carolina is reporting two more deaths from the COVID-19 coronavirus in their state. The total number of deaths in that state is now 3.

One patient was an elderly person with an underlying health condition from Florence County. The other patient was an elderly person with an underlying health condition from Charleston County and was a resident of Harmony Assisted Living Facility.

As of publication, South Carolina has 126 reported cases of coronavirus.