Key Facts:

SC Gov. McMaster declares Sunday a 'statewide day of prayer'

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster declared May 3, 2020, a statewide day of prayer, encouraging South Carolinians to "join together in prayer to God, acknowledging our shortcomings, asking for His protection, and giving thanks for the divine bounty He bestows upon us."