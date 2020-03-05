CHARLOTTE, N.C. — At WCNC Charlotte, we are focusing our coronavirus coverage on facts, not fear. We aim to give our viewers the information they need from officials to best protect themselves during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Key Facts:
- Cases in North Carolina: 11,509 with 420 deaths. State health officials say the percentage of positive tests has gone down to 7% with doubling the number of tests, so the spike in positive cases is expected.
- Cases in South Carolina: 6,489 with 267 deaths. Confirmed cases have increased by 226 from Friday. A total of 267 people have died, an increase of 11 from Friday. Dr. Linda Bell, the state's epidemiologist with DHEC, says the curve of cases for the illness appears to be leveling in the state.
- Cases in Mecklenburg County: 1,680 with 50 deaths. Mecklenburg County trends and daily case counts remain stable, according to the Mecklenburg County Public Health Director
- North Carolina stay home order expiration: May 8
- South Carolina State of Emergency expiration: May 11
SC Gov. McMaster declares Sunday a 'statewide day of prayer'
South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster declared May 3, 2020, a statewide day of prayer, encouraging South Carolinians to "join together in prayer to God, acknowledging our shortcomings, asking for His protection, and giving thanks for the divine bounty He bestows upon us."