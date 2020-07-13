COVID-19 Blog: Gov. Roy Cooper to make announcement on reopening plan for schools

For immediate questions, call the North Carolina Coronavirus Hotline at 866-462-3821 or 2-1-1.

Tuesday, July 14, 2020

10 a.m. - Three Duke University scholars will discuss reopening schools amid the pandemic and how COVID-19 is affecting children. You can watch the discussion live in this story.





News to note:

Gov. Roy Cooper will make an announcement on the reopening plan for schools at 3 p.m. We will stream his live briefing in this story.

Cooper also said he will also give an update on his executive order which extended phase two sometime this week. Phase two is set to expire on Friday.

Monday, July 13, 2020

9:30 p.m. - North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper to make an announcement about school reopening plans at a news conference on Tuesday.

6:30 p.m. - Four North Carolina A&T student-athletes test positive for COVID-19 and are in isolation.

5:15 p.m. - Procter & Gamble confirms one employee tested positive for coronavirus at Browns Summit plant.

Noon - North Carolina COVID-19 numbers seemed to level off on Monday, following record-setting numbers for new cases and hospitalizations on Saturday. Hospitalizations went down to 1,040 (down 30) on Monday. However, only 80 percent of hospitals are reporting data. It was the seventh-highest day for new cases (1,827). We reached a new record on Saturday with 2,462 new cases. 10 percent of total tests were positive as of Sunday, July 12. Remember, NCDHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen wants to see that number closer to five percent to ease mitigation tactics.

STATE

87,528 CASES (UP 1,827)

1,510 DEATHS (UP 7)

1,220,486 COMPLETED TESTS (UP 20,899)

1,040 HOSPITALIZED (DOWN 30) (80 PERCENT OF HOSPITALS REPORTING)

COUNTY

ALAMANCE – 1,460 CASES, 37 DEATHS

CASWELL – 154 CASES, 2 DEATHS

CHATHAM – 1,061 CASES, 45 DEATHS

DAVIDSON – 1,263 CASES, 15 DEATHS

DAVIE – 253 CASES, 3 DEATHS

FORSYTH – 3,731 CASES, 40 DEATHS

GUILFORD – 3,682 CASES, 123 DEATHS

RANDOLPH – 1,512 CASES, 32 DEATHS

ROCKINGHAM – 307 CASES, 2 DEATHS

STOKES – 169 CASES, 1 DEATH

SURRY – 582 CASES, 3 DEATHS

WILKES – 628 CASES, 7 DEATHS

YADKIN – 385 CASES, 5 DEATHS

News to note:

Governor Roy Cooper said he will make an announcement this week regarding schools and the executive order that extended Phase 2, which is set to expire on July 17. Cooper's office hasn't said which day the announcements will happen.

Meanwhile, state health leaders remain cautious over a rising trend of new coronavirus cases as well as record-breaking hospitalization numbers. North Carolina broke its record for single-day cases on Saturday with more than 2,400 new cases - over 300 more than the previous record. Hospitalizations hit a new high on Saturday as well at 1,093.

