Mecklenburg County forms alliance to speed up COVID-19 vaccine distribution

StarMed is partnering with Mecklenburg County to speed up the distribution of COVID-19 shots to those in Phases 1a & 1b vaccinations.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Help is here to get more COVID-19 vaccines distributed to residents of Mecklenburg County in a timely fashion.

Starting Monday, StarMed will begin distributing the second dose of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine to those who already had their first dose from the Mecklenburg County Health Department as part of Phase 1a and 1b vaccinations. StarMed will set up outside Bojangles' Coliseum for the vaccinations.

Just last week, Mecklenburg County leaders made the announcement that those in Phase 1a who are due for their second dose can schedule an appointment. Both first and second doses will be available at Bojangles' Coliseum in two separate locations, by appointment only.

Health Director Gibbie Harris said the partnership with StarMed, who already provides COVID-19 testing at various locations throughout the county, means there will be more slots available for appointments. The county's appointment system was overwhelmed and fully booked when opened to the public earlier this month. Harris said this partnership with StarMed will free up the county's workers to distribute more vaccines to the public.

The CDC has recommended anyone 65 or older get the shot.

"In general, we support getting everyone a vaccine but as it stands today we won't have enough to accommodate that extra group of people," Dr. David Priest with Novant Health said.