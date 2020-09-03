CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A South Carolina man with a presumptive positive case of coronavirus returned from Italy on a flight that landed at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, officials confirmed Monday.

The man, who is one of six presumptive positive cases in South Carolina, was not displaying symptoms when he fly into Charlotte, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control. He is not hospitalized and is isolated at home in Spartanburg.

The Mecklenburg County Department of Public Health will hold a news conference at 1 p.m. Monday.

Gibbie Harris, Mecklenburg County Public Health Director and Dr. Meg Sullivan, Mecklenburg County Public Health Medical Director, are scheduled to speak.

On Sunday, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) said the number of presumed coronavirus cases has risen to six, up from two the previous day.

The presumptive positive cases were identified after testing for COVID-19 was completed at DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory. The samples have been sent to the Center of Disease control in Atlanta for final testing and confirmation.

In North Carolina, there are two presumptive cases of coronavirus.

“Presumptive positive” means samples from these individuals tested positive for COVID-19 at DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory, however, these results are required to be confirmed by the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

It takes 24-48 hours for the CDC to confirm samples after they’re received.

"There is no reason for alarm," McMaster said Saturday. "We ask people to go about their daily lives, and to follow the ways to protect themselves from it."