COVID-19 cases cause bus driver shortages across CMS

A long line of parents lined up at Elizabeth Lane Elementary Wednesday afternoon to pick up students to avoid school bus drop-off delays.

MATTHEWS, N.C. — A jam-packed car rider line was the reality for hundreds of parents at Elizabeth Lane Elementary Wednesday afternoon, and school officials say rising COVID-19 cases among the bus driver staff is the cause.

Parents say they received the alert from the school principal around 1 p.m. encouraging parents to pick up their students after school if they were able to. The school said that decision was made after a large number of bus drivers were out sick, allowing only four out of the 10 busses at the school to run.

“We only have control over so much," parent and school employee Debbie Rieger said. “We all knew before dismissal what our jobs were. The staff jumped in. It was kind of like a valet service. Parents were complimenting us how it was rolling and we’re all hoping it doesn’t happen tomorrow.”

Many bus drivers had to double up on their routes as a result. CMS says on average about 125-140 absences or drivers on leave since the return to school on Jan. 4.

As for the parents who were in the pick-up line CMS says the average wait was 15-30 minutes.

“We’re a little late in leaving but you know things happen, especially in these days," Rieger said.

