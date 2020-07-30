COVID-19 cases in kids are on the rise in North Carolina

As July winds to a close, 13,084 kids under the age of 17 have tested positive for COVID-19 in NC. That’s 11% of the overall cases in North Carolina.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Coronavirus cases in children are on the rise in North Carolina.

As July winds to a close, 13,084 kids under the age of 17 have tested positive for COVID-19 in NC. That’s 11% of the overall cases in North Carolina, which is almost double the 6% of overall cases that were children back in late May.

“It's concerning, yes, but in general I’d say, as a practitioner, for this area, is that COVID cases, in general, are increasing," said Dr. Carlos Paxtor with Sunshine Pediatrics in Rock Hill.

Paxtor says the increase in child cases is mostly to be expected, as more people, in general, are tested and diagnosed.



And kids are still the least likely population to develop serious or deadly symptoms.



“It's not impossible, but it’s highly unlikely," Dr. Paxtor said.



And even though kids are notorious germ spreaders, recent research by the American Academy of Pediatrics shows most kids who get the virus contract from adults, not other children.



Now as families start to get out of the house more, as parents head back to work, more kids are getting the virus.



Nationally, child cases shot up by 88 thousand between July 9th and 23rd…a sharp increase of 44%.



And not likely to slow, with school set resume in August.



“Do we expect an increase in the cases? Absolutely," Dr. Paxtor said.