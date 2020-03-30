CHARLOTTE, N.C. — At WCNC Charlotte, we are focusing our coronavirus coverage on facts, not fear. We aim to give our viewers the information they need from officials to best protect themselves during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Key Facts:

Cases in North Carolina: 1,189 , with 6 deaths

1,189 , with 6 deaths Cases in South Carolina: 774, with 16 deaths

774, with 16 deaths Cases in Mecklenburg County: 336, with 1 death

336, with 1 death The House signs $2.2 trillion relief bill Friday

MONDAY, MARCH 30

Gov. Cooper's statewide stay at home order in effect at 5pm Monday night

A statewide North Carolina 'stay at home' proclamation will order residents to suspend all unnecessary travel through April 29.

"I know this order may lead to more hardship and heartache," Cooper said.

Essential services, such as grocery stores and medical services, will reopen open and operational.

More on the stay at home order.

NC Governor announces plans for first COVID-19 unemployment benefits

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper says the first payments for unemployment claims due to COVID-19 will be going out this week.

The Division of Employment Security received "an unprecedented number" of unemployment insurance claims since Gov. Cooper signed Executive Order Number 118 on March 17.

In the past two weeks, approximately 270,000 claims have been filed, with most of them related to COVID-19, up from about 7,500 claims in the first two weeks of March.