CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Fraternity members living in off-campus student housing at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill have tested positive for COVID-19.

The school announced on Saturday at least five cases at the Sigma Nu fraternity house.

Those testing positive are being isolated and receiving medical monitoring.

The cases marked the third reported cluster since the semester began on Monday amid heightened health concerns about the coronavirus.

Contact tracing is happening in response to all three clusters. North Carolina’s K-12 school districts begin classes on Monday.

About two-thirds of those students will begin the year with online instruction.

