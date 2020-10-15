SC announces over 1,000 COVID cases for first time in 5 weeks

DHEC announces 1,072 new COVID-19 cases, and 11 additional deaths.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The number of announced daily coronavirus cases in South Carolina topped 1,000 for the first time in over a month, and increased by nearly 30 percent from the day before.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced Thursday 1,072 new confirmed cases and 11 additional confirmed deaths.

There were also 95 new probable cases and 3 new probable deaths. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 154,869, probable cases to 6,237, confirmed deaths to 3,400, and 207 probable deaths.

The 1,072 new cases is the first highest number since September 10, when there were 1,059 announced cases, a span of 35 days.

A day earlier, DHEC announced 724 cases.

While the announced number crossed 1,000 for the first time in five weeks, technically there is now another day that reached 1,000. DHEC revised their total for October 8 and it now stands at exactly 1,000 cases. Previously that number had been fluctuating in the 900s since the day it was initially reported.

Who Should Get Tested?

If you are out and about in the community, around others, or not able to socially distance or wear a mask, we recommend that you get tested at least once a month.

Routine testing allows public health workers to diagnose those who are asymptomatic and interrupt the ongoing spread of the virus. Learn more about who should get tested here.

426 Testing Opportunities Available Statewide

Testing for COVID-19 is essential because it helps identify people who are infected with the virus, whether they have symptoms or not.

DHEC is working with community partners to set up mobile testing clinics and make testing available in communities across the state. Currently, there are 129 mobile testing events scheduled through December 2 and there are 297 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Find a testing clinic or event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.

Testing in South Carolina

As of yesterday, a total of 1,697,156 tests have been conducted in the state. See a detailed breakdown of tests in South Carolina on the Data and Projections webpage. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.

Percent Positive

The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC yesterday statewide was 8,459 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 12.7%.

Hospital Bed Occupancy

Hospitals report their information each day to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services by way of TeleTracking, and that same reporting is also provided to DHEC. Click here to view data from today's TeleTracking report.