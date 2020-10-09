Large COVID-19 outbreak reported at Kings Mountain nursing home

The nursing home has 168 total confirmed COVID-19 cases and 20 total related deaths, according to NCDHHS.

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — A Cleveland County nursing home has a recently-reported COVID-19 outbreak, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. White Oak Manor, a nursing home in Kings Mountain, has the current largest outbreak in a congregate living setting in the state.

The nursing home has 168 total confirmed COVID-19 cases and 20 total related deaths, according to NCDHHS. Of that, 58 of the confirmed cases have been in staff — 110 of the cases and all 20 deaths have been in residents of the nursing home.

NCDHHS updates its report two times per week with the names of facilities where there is still an ongoing outbreak.

