There are currently 67 confirmed COVID-19 cases at Five Oaks Rehabilitation in Concord, according to the Cabarrus Health Alliance. It's the latest outbreak at a long-term facility in North Carolina.

More than 300 patients and staff connected to the long-term care facility were tested for COVID-19, even those who are asymptomatic, on April 9 and 10.

The Cabarrus Health Alliance expects that the number of confirmed cases will increase as test results return. The agency is working to determine who came in contact with each person.

In order to limit the spread of COVID-19, the facility has increased personal protective equipment, closed communal space, utilized single-use eating utensils, and restricted visitors.

Five Oaks Rehabilitation has not released a statement on the matter. On the center's website, it says in part, "Ensuring residents are cared for in a safe and healthy environment is our greatest concern."

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has reported a large number of ongoing outbreaks at congregate living facilities across the state.

In congregate living settings such as a rehabilitation center, a COVID-19 outbreak is considered two or more laboratory-confirmed cases.

As of April 12, there are 28 outbreaks at nursing homes across the state, and 7 at residential care facilities across the state.

