NC wastewater indicates COVID-19 prevalence highest since Jan. 2022

COVID-19 cases reported to the state are down 11%, largely driven by more people taking at-home tests instead of visiting testing sites.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The state released COVID-19 data on Wednesday, providing a clearer picture today of a surge in COVID-19 cases in North Carolina.

Infections have been on the rise for weeks now. Data released at noon by the state Department of Health and Human Services indicated there were 68% more virus particles in wastewater than last week, the highest prevalence since Jan. 19, 2022.

According to the state, "COVID-19 virus particles appearing in wastewater can signal how quickly the virus is spreading, even if people don't get tested or have symptoms."

