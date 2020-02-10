COVID-19 detected following wastewater sampling in UNCC residence hall

Per established protocols, all residents are required to remain in the building until they can be tested for COVID-19 on Friday afternoon.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — UNCC is reporting the University’s wastewater testing has detected the presence of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, in its routine sampling in one residence hall.

UNC Charlotte is not identifying the residence hall for the privacy of its residents, but all residents and staff of the hall have received information directly from Housing and Residence Life.

This comes after some students have returned to the campus of the University of North Carolina at Charlotte Thursday for the first time since coronavirus restrictions first cancelled in-person classes in March.

During this time, all residents of the building are required to remain in place except to pick up to-go meals, accept meal delivery, and attend medical appointments.

According to the university, no residents of the residence hall have reported symptoms of a COVID-19-related illness, and no additional residence halls are affected at this time.

Residents will remain under this directive until their test results are returned approximately 24 hours after specimen collection. Those testing positive or identified as a close contact of anyone who tests positive will be placed in quarantine/isolation in accordance with the University’s on-campus quarantine/isolation protocols.

In an effort to further protect the campus community, UNC Charlotte is using wastewater testing because studies have indicated it can identify the presence of SARS-CoV-2 days before symptoms appear.