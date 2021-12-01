Duke extends remote learning as COVID-19 cases surge

Duke announced Friday they wouldn't have in-person classes until Jan. 18. They originally planned to end remote learning on Jan. 10.

DURHAM, N.C. — Duke University announced Friday that it was extending remote learning at the start of the spring semester by one week. The school said surging COVID-19 cases caused the move.

Duke students will now have remote learning until Jan. 18. The school originally planned to resume in-person learning on Jan. 10.

North Carolina set record highs for confirmed cases Thursday and Friday. The latest report from the state confirmed 19,174 cases.

"This is a disappointing reality that requires us to once again revise our plans for the beginning of spring semester in order to protect the health of our campus and community and to ensure the continuity of campus operations," the university said in a statement said to students, faculty and staff.

Students can return to residence halls beginning Jan. 2. The school encourages them to wait to come back until sometime between Jan. 3-18. Duke said that will help the school manage an expected spike in cases from students returning to campus.

All Duke students must be tested prior to returning for the spring semester.

"This is an uncertain time for all of us," Duke continued in their statement to students and employees. "We have to make decisions with the best information we have, and that sometimes means quick and potentially disruptive changes."

Duke announced on Dec. 20 all eligible students, faculty and staff are required to get a booster shot. The school will ask for proof starting in January. The school said more than 20,000 employees and more than 4,000 students have already received their booster shot.