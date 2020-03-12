COVID-19 exposure confirmed at the Gaston County Courthouse

The exposure involved a district court judge.

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A Gaston County judge briefly returned to court while awaiting the results of what ended up being a positive COVID-19 test. The North Carolina Judiciary Branch has now confirmed a COVID-19 exposure happened at the Gaston County Courthouse.

District Court Judge Michael Lands told WCNC Charlotte he got tested for COVID-19 when courts were closed for Veterans Day on Nov. 11, 2020.

He said he returned to the courthouse on Nov. 12 for a case that lasted a few minutes before it got postponed to another date.

Judge Lands said he left the courthouse for lunch before finding out he tested positive for COVID-19.

He said he then quarantined for 14 days and returned to the bench earlier this week.

The North Carolina Judiciary Branch has no specific public policy for what judges or court employees should do while they await a test result. Gaston County Department of Health and Human Services, however, recommends anyone who gets a COVID-19 test should quarantine while they await results.