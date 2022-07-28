COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations are back up in the Carolinas

The number of North Carolinians testing positive for COVID-19 and going to the hospital has increased by 17% within two weeks.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations across the Carolinas are crawling back up once again.

In South Carolina, state COVID-19 numbers are up 13% and in North Carolina data shows numbers are up 17%, reaching the highest level it’s seen since last February.

That’s why health officials on both sides of the Carolinas are working to increase the lagging vaccination rate among children. They’re encouraging parents to take action to combat the unwanted trend.

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are on the rise once again with data showing levels reaching their highest since last February in North Carolina.

The number of North Carolinians testing positive for COVID-19 and going to the hospital has increased by 17% within two weeks, with the majority of those admitted being adults over the age of 50.

South Carolina's COVID-19 numbers are also trickling upward reporting more than 16,000 new infections last week, -which is up 13% from the week before.

"To prevent this increase that we're seeing currently in cases from becoming an unwanted longer trend, we need to continue to increase our vaccination rate in the state," SC DHEC Director of Public Health, Dr. Brannon Traxler, said. "Especially among children."

They said as school starts to ramp back up next month increasing the vaccination rate among children is going to be key towards stop this unwanted trend.

"This year, we are really shifting the focus to allowing schools. This is the third school year that they have gone through this," Traxler said. "They have the guidance that has specifically changed what we recognized that they have a lot of factors to consider."

In South Carolina, less than a quarter of kids under 12 have their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. In North Carolina, only a fourth of children under 12 are fully vaccinated with less of kids over 12 fully vaccinated without a booster shot.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.