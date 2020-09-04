CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Statistics show that African Americans are contracting and dying from COVID-19 at a higher rate than other groups.

The Mecklenburg County health director said the numbers should not be surprising — there is a disparity when it comes to many health outcomes and COVID-19 should be no different.

"There’s a saying in the black community when the country catches a cold, black people catch pneumonia," Mecklenburg County commissioner Mark Jerrell said.

Gibbie Harris, Mecklenburg County's health director, said that African Americans make up around 48% of the positive cases in Mecklenburg County, and more than 50% of the COVID-19 related deaths.

The most recent census data show that African Americans make up about 33% of the population in Mecklenburg County.

The state numbers are also mirroring what’s happening in Mecklenburg County. Black people make up 22% of the state population, and 38% of the cases.

Health experts say another contributing factor is geography — black people are generally more likely to live in communities that are densely populated, and rely on public transportation.

"This is the population where we are seeing the biggest challenges around social determinants, jobs, housing, education," Harris said. "So why should it be surprising that COVID-19 is treating this population any differently?"

Harris says the county is now talking to Atrium and Novant to possibly put a testing site on the west side of Charlotte.

MORE ON WCNC CHARLOTTE:

Antibody tests for COVID-19 are arriving in Charlotte

Union County first responders throw slow parade for healthcare workers

'We’re here to help' | Charlotte Asian American group donates PPE to hospital workers

Woman with pre-existing condition worried about potential hydroxychloroquine shortage