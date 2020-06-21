COVID-19 continues to impact Charlotte restaurants

At the moment, there is no requirement for a restaurant to disclose to the public that an employee tested positive for the virus.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As coronavirus cases and hospitalization continue to rise in Mecklenburg County, business owners are having to make some tough decisions. Some restaurants in the Charlotte area have shut down after employees tested positive for COVID-19.

The latest include Sagioni in Myers Park, Resident Culture in Plaza Midwood, and The Waterman in South End.

"We work with that restaurant to make sure they are doing what they need to do to protect the rest of the staff, if that staff needs to quarantine or notifying any clients," Public Health Director, Gibbie Harris said.

At the moment, there is no requirement for a restaurant to disclose to the public that an employee tested positive for the virus.

Harris says they can't force the restaurant to close either.

"If there is evidence of widespread exposure, if they've not been doing the things they need to do, if the staff has not been wear masks, if there hasn't been social distancing then we might make a recommendation that they consider," Harris said. "But we don't have the authority to close them for that reason."

In the latest round of health inspections, social distancing is checking in the kitchen, also if employees have adequate knowledge of foodborne illness, and when to stay at home if they are sick.

"We are asking those who work at restaurants to please wear masks, but we recognize that at this point, it is not a requirement," Harris said.