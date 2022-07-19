'We know what to do now' | Gov. Cooper reminds North Carolinians to stay prepared for COVID-19 waves

Health officials said this variant is causing repeat infections and infections in vaccinated people.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Gov. Roy Cooper is reminding North Carolinians to stay prepared as key COVID-19 metrics increase in North Carolina and the U.S. due to the BA.5 variant.

Cooper said residents should remain up to date on vaccines and boosters, have a supply of tests and seek treatment if they test positive.

Consistent with trends seen in data from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, BA.5 is now the most common variant, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has labeled 41 of North Carolina’s counties as having high COVID-19 community levels.

Health officials said this variant is causing repeat infections, even in those who have recent past infections from other variants, and infections in vaccinated individuals. Vaccines remain highly effective in preventing severe outcomes including hospitalization and death from COVID-19, health officials stressed.

Cases are on the rise across the country with a new variant. Stay vigilant by making sure you're up to date on vaccines and boosters, having a supply of tests and seeking treatment if needed.https://t.co/CGj7UcKrnv pic.twitter.com/mdYoWAVVQO — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) July 19, 2022

“While Covid variants continue to infect people, we have the tools to protect ourselves from the most serious effects of this virus,” Gov. Cooper said. “Get vaccinated and boosted, wear a mask indoors in crowds if you believe you need better protection and if you become infected, talk with a health professional quickly about effective treatments like Paxlovid. Cases are on the rise with this latest BA.5 variant so I encourage all North Carolinians to know their risk and take steps to protect themselves.”

While COVID-19 metrics will continue to rise and fall, preparing and protecting yourself remains important, NCDHHS said.

“North Carolinians know how to batten down the hatches and get prepared when hurricanes approach. When COVID-19 case counts are rising, it’s especially important to protect yourself,” NCDHHS Secretary Kody H. Kinsley said. “We know what to do now. It’s time to make sure you are boosted, make sure you have tests on-hand at home and make sure you know where treatment options are near your home.”

