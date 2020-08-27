COVID-19 outbreak at Catawba County medical center

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — Catawba County Public Health officials announced they are investigating a newly identified outbreak of COVID-19 at a medical center.
Public Health officials said four patients and three staff members have tested positive for coronavirus at Frye Regional Medical Center’s South Campus.
Frye Regional Medical Center has informed patients, their family members, and staff about the outbreak. The facility has conducted additional testing and is working closely with public health to ensure control measures are in place to help prevent further spread of the disease.
Catawba County Public Health is continuing to provide support and is in frequent communication with facility administrators.