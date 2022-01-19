COVID-19 patient released from hospital in time for his birthday

Jeffrey Haynes spent six months in the hospital battling covid-19 and he was released Tuesday.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Cone health patient was batting covid-19 for six months and Tuesday he was released from the hospital.

27-year-old Jeffrey Haynes caught covid over the summer and was admitted into Moses Cone Hospital.

Haynes said he didn't take the virus seriously early in the pandemic but after being hospitalized, he encourages others to get vaccinated.

He was released from the hospital in time for his birthday He turns 28 on Wenesday.