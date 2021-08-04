Where to get a COVID-19 test in the Carolinas

Here's how to find out where the nearest testing is to you.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As COVID-19 cases surge again in the Carolinas, many who want or need to keep track of possible exposures to the virus are beginning to look again at where they can get tested. With the possibility that employers and universities may require proof of status to return to the office, a negative test result could prove to be enough incentive to do that.

WCNC Charlotte has a list of resources you can use to find the nearest COVID-19 test provider near you. Check out the list below to get the latest details.

Mecklenburg County's map

The Mecklenburg County government has made a searchable map available on its website, allowing you to plug in an address and find testing sites within a radius of your choosing. Click the link on the page, type in your address, and a list of results will show up on the right side of the screen.

Sites that are open will show a green dot beside them, while closed testing sites will have a red dot. Results will be listed from closest site to furthest, and by default sites within a 5-mile radius will show up. This can be expanded up to a 15-mile radius or down to less than a mile.

COVID-19 testing in South Carolina

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) has its own map that shows available testing sites across the state. These can be filtered down by city and county, and a location feature allows you to see testing sites close by you.

Additionally, you can see free testing events sponsored by DHEC, other free events held by other groups, and even pediatric testing sites. Clicking or tapping on a pinpoint reveals more information about the testing site's hours.

Getting tested for COVID-19 is one of the steps you can take to slow the spread in your community, along with getting vaccinated, physical distancing, and wearing a mask as needed.



Find a testing location near you at https://t.co/pIl2l7MAEV. pic.twitter.com/0LbfhUGH9E — SCDHEC (@scdhec) August 4, 2021

Testing sites across North Carolina

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) has its own tools to help citizens get tested. One link takes users to a no-cost community testing event finder tool that lists upcoming testing events, while another link helps users find testing sites at pharmacies, health departments, and other locations. You can also request a no-cost at-home test collection kit at a third link.