New COVID-19 testing location created specifically for Fort Mill teachers, students

The Fort Mill School District is partnering with Mako Medical for the COVID-19 testing site. But school staff and students must meet certain criteria.

FORT MILL, S.C. — Starting Monday, Fort Mill teachers and students no longer have to search for a COVID-19 testing location. The district is launching a testing location exclusively for school staff and students.

The Anne Springs Close Greenway is allowing the school district to use this red barn for the testing site, and it’ll be drive-through style, so students and staff won’t even have to get out of their cars.

“We’re hoping that this will give them that peace of mind and allow them to get back to schools at the earliest day possible," Joe Burke, Chief Communication Officer for Fort Mill School District, said.

The Fort Mill School District is partnering with Mako Medical for the COVID-19 testing site. Starting this week, it’ll be open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

But school staff and students must meet certain criteria.

“You either have to be identified as a close contact or be showing symptoms, so it’s not a just everybody goes there and gets tested on a daily basis," Burke said. "You have to be in one of those two categories.”

In Fort Mill, students and staff identified as close contacts can return to school after seven days of quarantine if they don’t show any symptoms and provide a negative COVID-19 test.

Burke said one benefit of the testing site is PCR test results will usually be ready within 24 hours.

“We’ve seen that with some of our testing sites that are just locally managed around here that it is a little difficult to get in or you have very long wait times, so we hope having a dedicated testing center like this just for our students and staff is gonna speed that up," Burke said.

As for costs – Burke said the district doesn’t have to spend any of its own money on the testing site.

“Which has really made it easier for us and the fact that they're professionals at this is obviously the best way to make this happen," Burke said.

Students and staff can preregister online, or register at the testing site. Those who pre-register will have a QR code to present on entry. Staff will be required to show district ID. It is considered the individual's responsibility to share test results with the school.