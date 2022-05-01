COVID-19 testing clinics face supply shortages

North Carolina DHHS said it's facing supply chain issues as it tries to secure more COVID-19 tests.

GASTONIA, N.C. — As the demand for COVID-19 tests continues to surge, Charlotte coronavirus testing providers are facing challenges obtaining critical supplies.

Reva Holland, Kintegra Health’s director of medical operations, said when they can't get the supplies they need from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, which typically supplies them with tests, they call up LabCorp. They also reach out to churches or local groups who have unused tests.

"It's constantly calling, asking, 'Hey did you guys get any testing supplies in your area?'" Holland recounted. "Meeting and picking up testing kits at 9:30 at night, as early as 7 o'clock in the morning sometimes, depending on when those supplies come in."

She said they also move supplies around within Kintegra Health's clinics.

Reginald Singleton was able to get a COVID-19 test from Kintegra Health's Gastonia location.

"Concerned? Not too much. Weary? Yes because I don’t know what the next result is going to be or the next step or the next new COVID [strand]," Singleton said. "Better to be safe than sorry."

The crushing demand for COVID-19 tests is leading to supply shortages for test providers. Today at 5 & 6 pm @wcnc, the steps some providers need to take to get test supplies and the promise of relief from state leaders. pic.twitter.com/SJoMNM3HWP — Brandon Goldner (@BrandonWCNC) January 5, 2022

The Lincoln County Health Department said they've had some of their state-ordered tests show up several days late.

During a Tuesday afternoon briefing, DHHS Secretary Kody Kinsley said because COVID-19 tests are national products. He said they're dealing with several supply chain issues particularly with obtaining rapid COVID-19 tests.

But, he said the 48-72 hour PCR tests should still be a viable option.

"I am hopeful to hear from our federal partners that national lab capacity for testing remains in excess of the demand meaning there's still supply for labs," Kinsley said.

Governor Roy Cooper (D-NC) said he's constantly asking the federal government for more resources, and during a recent call with the White House, he said staffers told him the FDA authorized two more types of COVID-19 rapid tests.

"They say that that will help put millions more tests on the market for people," Gov. Cooper said.

The federal government is also expected to distribute 500 million at-home COVID-19 tests.

