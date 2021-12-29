Local ERs slammed as too many people seek COVID-19 tests there

The Novant Health emergency department is the busiest it's been in two years. They're urging people to get tested in the outpatient setting.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As COVID-19 cases surge in the Carolinas and across the country, doctors and nurses in Charlotte-area hospitals have an urgent warning: Think twice about where you're going to get tested.

Courtney Cortes, the director of nursing for emergency services at Novant Health Presbyterian, said the emergency department is the busiest it’s been in the last two years.

“All of our units are really at critical capacity,” Cortes said. “Initially, it was thought omicron wouldn’t have as many admissions coming in, but we actually are seeing a huge uptick of COVID admissions in the last two weeks, which I think is more than we were anticipating.”

That means going to the ER will not be quick.

“Across our regions, really, you can anticipate patients waiting in the double-digit hours to get back to a room.”

THREAD Media partners, please help us get the word out: emergency departments are NOT the place to go for COVID-19 testing. We are seeing influx of ppl looking for a test at our EDs. This puts strain on resources and impacts timeliness of care for those who need it most. — Megan Rivers (@MeganMRivers) December 28, 2021

“Truthfully, going to an outpatient setting, you’re going to have a much shorter wait time you can set an appointment,” she said.

People looking for tests in the emergency department puts even more of a strain on resources, impacting the timeliness of care for those who need it most.

Healthcare workers are urging more people to get their COVID-19 vaccine or booster to help build immunity as they brace for another round of this pandemic.

“It just feels like truthfully like a 2-year sprint, and it’s just exhausting for, I think, all healthcare teams right now,” Cortes said.

There is COVID-19 testing at several Atrium Health, StarMed Healthcare, county health department locations and retail pharmacies as well.

Contact Chloe Leshner at cleshner@wcnc.com and follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.