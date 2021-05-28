Mecklenburg County health leaders discuss latest in fight against COVID-19

Previously, concerns grew about the drop in demand for shots

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mecklenburg County's public health leaders will meet in a virtual news conference to discuss their strategies for tackling COVID-19.

The briefing begins at 2:30 p.m.online and is being shared by the county government. Expected to speak are Health Director Gibbie Harris and Medical Director Dr. Meg Sullivan, along with County Manager Dena Diorio.

Previous updates have seen Harris and Sullivan discuss the need to get more COVID-19 vaccines out into the community. Last week, Harris said the county would try to take a more targeted approach to give out shots. Her focus was on accessibility and partnerships with groups like Action NC to meet community members where they are.

