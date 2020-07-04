CHARLOTTE, N.C. — At WCNC Charlotte, we are focusing our coronavirus coverage on facts, not fear. We aim to give our viewers the information they need from officials to best protect themselves during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Key Facts:

Click here to sign up for the daily Wake Up Charlotte newsletter

South Carolina "Work or Home" order to take effect at 5 p.m.

Governor Henry McMaster issued a mandatory "work or home" order that is similar to the order in place for North Carolina. Residents are told to stay home unless going to work or running essential errands (such as grocery shopping or visiting the doctor).

RELATED: Coronavirus live updates: Kroger stores to limit customers; MLB may open season in Arizona

RELATED: Navy leader apologizes for calling fired carrier captain 'naive,' 'stupid'