'Sign me up. I'm ready' | First COVID vaccinations begin across the Carolinas, with a second vaccine on deck

Pending approval, NC could get 175,000 doses of Moderna's vaccine next week. State officials explain why these doses will get wider distribution than Pfizer's.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A second coronavirus vaccine could be in all North Carolina counties by the end of next week, according to state health officials.

A Food and Drug Administration advisory panel is set to review Moderna's vaccine Thursday, and if the candidate gets the nod, Gov. Roy Cooper expects 175,000 doses in the Tar Heel State next week.

The news comes the same week Pfizer's first vaccine doses started going out to frontline healthcare workers across the country, including both Carolinas.

North Carolina's first Pfizer shipment is expected to total roughly 85,000 doses.

According to South Carolina's Department of Health and Environmental Control, the Palmetto State is planning to receive all of its 43,000 initial doses by Wednesday.

For South Carolina hospital doctor Janny Soriano, a vaccine has been a long-awaited weapon in the pandemic fight.

"Sign me up. I'm ready," said Dr. Soriano. "I'll do whatever I can to protect myself, protect my family, and to protect this community."

Dr. Soriano has been feeling the effects of the COVID-19 hospital surge over the past few weeks. In South Carolina, COVID-19-related hospitalizations have been steadily rising, with the 14-day patient count topping 1,100.

"A lot of us haven't seen this amount of death in a long time," Dr. Soriano said.

#SC adds #COVID19 2.3K cases, which is close to its new avg daily case increase. The avg increase 1mo ago was ~1K. The 2wk positivity rate is now >20%. Hospitalizations, increasing on avg, took at 230 patient dip overnight (largest day-over-day change by far, very curious). pic.twitter.com/2LOAqgQKF8 — Vanessa Ruffes (@VanessaRuffes) December 15, 2020

North Carolina's hospitalizations have set records 13 out of the 15 days this month. Tuesday's count was not only a record-setting high, it was also the largest day-over-day increase of the pandemic, with roughly 180 patients more than the day before.

#NC just posted its largest day-over-day #COVID19 hospitalization increase of the pandemic, including patient count reporting change on 11/13. 182 new patients reported from yesterday, bringing the total above 2700. Avg daily case increase approaching 6K w/10.7% positive rate. pic.twitter.com/08kIhuNr8Q — Vanessa Ruffes (@VanessaRuffes) December 15, 2020

Seeing the trends and knowing that full vaccine access might not come until late Spring, health officials are urging extra vigilance against viral spread, especially with Christmas coming.

Officials attribute the current surge to Thanksgiving-related gatherings.

"We're asking you not to travel during this holiday," said Dr. Mandy Cohen, North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary. "If you do, get tested ahead of time, wear a mask all the time, and keep it small and keep it outdoors."

While Pfizer's vaccine distribution this week marked a pivotal moment in the pandemic, North Carolina health officials think Moderna's can help widen the coverage reach.

"For some of the smaller local health departments, for example, we're definitely targeting the Moderna vaccine," said Dr. Cohen. "It's a little more portable than the Pfizer vaccine."

Dr. Cohen explained that is because Moderna's doses come in smaller packages, making for easier distribution to multiple locations. It also does not require the ultra-cold storage and the extra step of dilution that Pfizer's does.

Cohen thinks, with Moderna's vaccine in hand, all 100 North Carolina counties will have some vaccine access by next week's end.

For Dr. Soriano, each positive vaccine development is welcome news and more promise of the light at the end of the tunnel.