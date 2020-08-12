'Get vaccinated and break the cycle' | 3 members of Charlotte family participating in Pfizer vaccine trial

The Coma Family said they wanted to ‘break the cycle’ after their grandparent tested positive for COVID-19.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Three Charlotte family members are participating in the Pfizer vaccine trial.

The Coma Family said they wanted to "break the cycle" after their grandparent, who resides in a senior living facility, tested positive for COVID-19.

Karen Coma started the Pfizer vaccine trial process, and when she learned they needed more participants, she quickly spread the word to her family.

“As you might imagine, she gave me the phone number, stuck it on my computer, and made sure I called," her husband Steve Coma said. "But it was an easy decision."

Karen Coma, her husband Steve and their daughter Stephanie are all participating in the Pfizer vaccine trial.

WCNC Charlotte asked the Coma Family why they wanted to participate, they said it was because they both have parents in the at-risk population.

Karen Coma said her mother, who resides in a senior-living facility, tested positive for COVID-19 last week, but thankfully, she has been doing OK so far.

“Her mom tested for COVID and has had no symptoms,” Steve Coma explained.

The women in the family had no reaction to the two injections they’ve had during the vaccine trial.

“I actually reacted to both doses, sort of felt like a flu shot, and sort of lethargic after the second one,” Steve Coma said.

In a vaccine trial, participants don't know if they've received the placebo or the real vaccine.

Overall, Steve Coma said the process has been "very comfortable" and "straight-forward."

Newly released documents show the Pfizer vaccine meets the FDA’s criteria for success: 52% effective after the first dose and 95% effective after two doses. The vaccine did not raise any specific safety concerns, the FDA said.

“I think it’s really great because with many vaccines they don’t expect that high of an efficacy rate,” Karen Coma said.

Vaccine shipments could be in North Carolina within days. The early shipments to the state will go to 11 different medical providers. Once approved by a CDC advisory committee, dozens of other hospitals in the state will receive shipments.

“Get vaccinated and break the cycle," Steve Coma said. "We’d all like to go outside do fun things again."

“Exactly," Karen Coma emphasized. "Let’s move forward."