Mass vaccination events to be held in Chester County, SC

South Carolina residents 18 and older are eligible to attend but need to make an appointment.

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — The Medical University of South Carolina is hosting three upcoming mass vaccination clinics, hoping to make the COVID-19 vaccine accessible for South Carolinians hoping to get the shot. It comes after all South Carolina residents age 16 and up became eligible to get the vaccine statewide on March 31.

Of the three clinics, two are drive-through events and one is a walk-up event. All three are available for any South Carolina resident age 18 or older. The only thing to keep in mind: an appointment is required.

For all three clinics, MUSC says both doses are required. Those interested in participating will schedule their second dose when they attend the first dose appointment. All three clinics are offering the Moderna vaccine.

Here's what to know: