Do you have to get your COVID-19 vaccine in your county of residence?

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — While vaccine supply is increasing, it's clear some providers don't have enough to keep up with demand -- and yet, the fact there is not enough demand in some areas is what's driving both Carolinas to accelerate vaccination timelines.

"It accelerated rapidly over the past several days, where we were hearing that clinics were not filling, and appointments were left untaken," S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control senior deputy Nick Davidson said.

It's happening in North Carolina, too.

"We are hearing from some providers that they can use more people coming in for appointments," North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper said in a press conference.

That news is setting off a lightbulb to some still on the vaccine hunt.

WCNC Charlotte viewer Scott Reid asked if North Carolinians are able to get vaccinated in South Carolina since it seems there are areas within a driving-range with lagging interest for shots.

Just asked DHEC and the Sr. Dep for Public Health said he’s not opposed to this, particularly for people living in state line communities, since there’s so much crossover happening. https://t.co/AINH1LwIg7 — Vanessa Ruffes (@VanessaRuffes) March 26, 2021

To be clear, throughout the rollout, both North Carolina and South Carolina have said they would not block non-residents from vaccination since the vaccine allocations are federal assets, but at this point crossing jurisdictions could simply be practical.

"Ultimately it protects us all," Davidson said. "The communities along the border -- folks are crossing back and forth to work and live and play every day."

In fact, Mecklenburg County Public Health, which has seen its vaccine slots fill almost as quickly as they open, has said while it's optimistic more supply increases are coming, there are no legal or policy barriers to people crossing county lines.

"We're not exactly sure why some of the smaller counties have more appointments available," Mecklenburg County public health director Gibbie Harris said. "We don't care where you get vaccinated. We just need you to get vaccinated."