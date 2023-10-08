COVID-19 cases increasing, prompts warning from doctors for the fall

An uptick in COVID-19 cases have been indicated both nationally and in North Carolina.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Increases in COVID-19 metrics have been seen in North Carolina and across the country during recent weeks, Novant Health and Atrium Health doctors said Wednesday.

Increases have also been tabulated in hospital admissions and emergency room visits, leading medical professionals to look toward the fall.

In 2022, a myriad of illnesses including COVID-19, flu, RSV, and others offered a dangerous combination that could impact the most vulnerable Americans.

Doctors are looking to circumvent the issues of last winter. Novant Health and Atrium Health physicians spoke on Wednesday, stressing the need to get an updated vaccine in the fall.

That includes an annual flu vaccine as well.

For the very first time, an RSV vaccine will be made available to the public within the next two months. They also suspect an updated COVID vaccine to attack the newest strain, EG-5.

Their recommendation outside of getting vaccinated is to stay home if you're sick this fall. If you believe you have COVID, get tested as soon as you can.

Contact Colin Mayfield at cmayfield@wcnc.com or follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.



Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts