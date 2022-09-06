While NC COVID cases continue to drop, cases are 8x times higher compared to last June

Nearly 25,000 new cases were reported in the week ending on Saturday — which is a decrease from the 27,000 reported the week before.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Coronavirus cases continue to dwindle across North Carolina as temperatures warm up and summer begins.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Service released its weekly report Wednesday about the status of coronavirus. Nearly 25,000 new cases were reported in the week ending on Saturday — which is a decrease from the 27,000 reported the week before.

While cases now are much lower than what they were months ago during coronavirus' omicron variant surge in the winter, cases are still much higher this June when compared to last June. In the week ending on June 5, 2021, North Carolina only reported 3,138 coronavirus cases.

