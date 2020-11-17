Proper ways to clean your home before welcoming guests during pandemic

If you are over 60, you can get your home disinfected for free until the end of the year.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — When it comes to Thanksgiving and other holiday gatherings, the rule is no more than 10 people.

It’s part of Governor Cooper’s phase 3 extension through December 4th. So, if you are going to have people in your home or go to someone else’s, cleanliness is top of mind, especially for those most vulnerable.

While many will forego holiday gatherings, many will not. As people head indoors for colder weather, Covid-19 numbers could continue to rise. Cleaning and sanitizing will become even more of a priority.

“So we are spraying a viral disinfectant to kill any germs, viruses, or bacteria,” said Jennifer Symons owns Bio-One Charlotte, a service that can disinfect your home.

Bio-One workers dress for the job in what most people would say is a hazmat looking suit. These workers use an electrostatic fogger. Anyone using this service will have to wait outside for 15 minutes and that includes pets.

“This is a dry fog, so there is no sticky film left behind, there is nothing you have to clean afterward,” said Symons.

The residual is said to be good for 3 months. For seniors over 60, the cost is free because the money was given to Mecklenburg county as part of the cares act, the caveat here, the program ends December 31st.