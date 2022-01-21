NC requests FEMA support for Charlotte hospitals due to record COVID hospitalizations

"We continue to monitor hospital capacity and staffing needs and have requested resources, including additional nurses from FEMA," Gov. Roy Cooper said.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The highly contagious omicron variant of COVID-19 is sending record numbers of people to hospitals, straining hospital capacity, North Carolina health officials reported Friday.

As hospitals statewide continue to take steps to protect their ability to provide patient care in the face of nationwide COVID-19 staffing shortages, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) is requesting federal support for the Charlotte region.

"We continue to monitor hospital capacity and staffing needs and have requested resources, including additional nurses from FEMA," Gov. Roy Cooper said in a statement. "We appreciate previous federal support and will keep working to make sure that people get the medical care they need."

Data from NCDHHS showed that 1,136 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in the Charlotte area with 174 adults in ICU due to the virus. WCNC Charlotte's Vanessa Ruffes learned that 9% of staffed ICU beds in the Charlotte area remain available, compared to 14% statewide, and that 18% of staffed inpatient beds are available, which matches the percentage statewide.

The state is acting in partnership with Atrium Health, North Carolina’s largest health provider, with a request to the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response for staffing support.

Atrium Health reports it has employed numerous strategies to stretch its capacity, including redeploying staff from urgent care and outpatient centers; limiting non-urgent procedures; closing specialty centers; and using additional state-provided flexibilities, as outlined in a letter NCDHHS Secretary Kody H. Kinsley sent to hospitals last week. Despite these actions, the health system is currently above 95% capacity.

"The vast majority of people hospitalized with COVID-19 are unvaccinated," Kinsley said. "While we will continue to pull every lever we can to safeguard hospital care, each North Carolinian can do their part by staying up-to-date with COVID-19 vaccinations and wearing a well-fitting mask when around other people as we weather this surge."