Majority of people not concerned about getting seriously ill from COVID-19, study shows

COVID-19 metrics in North Carolina and Mecklenburg County continue to improve heading towards the three year anniversary of the start of the pandemic.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — COVID-19 metrics in North Carolina and Mecklenburg County continue to improve. State data shows this past week, the number of reported cases and hospitalizations decreased. The only metric that increased was wastewater levels. Still, the majority of the WCNC Charlotte viewing area remains in the CDC’s low COVID-19 community level.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been nearly 3.5 million reported cases of COVID-19 in North Carolina. Over the past three years, there have been several peaks and valleys as cases surge and fall, currently, metrics are on a downward trend.

“We’re seeing most of our metrics showing that community transmission is starting to come down again, though it did peak a few weeks ago things are moving in the right direction. A lot of that is because we have built up a lot of immunity across the population,” Dr. Susan Kansagra with the North Carolina Division of Public Health said.

This relief comes after a triple threat of viruses overwhelmed hospitals this past fall. A new study released by the Kaiser Family Foundation found 40% of U.S. households were impacted, someone getting either COVID-19, the flu, or RSV.

The flu and RSV hit much harder and earlier than usual, keeping pediatric hospitals especially busy.

“She was literally gasping for air. Oxygen was super low. It was bad,” Megan Culp told WCNC Charlotte in November after her daughter was hospitalized with a bad case of rhinovirus.

That same study found 69% of the public is not worried about getting seriously ill from COVID-19 at this point.

Doctors say the new omicron-specific boosters can help prevent severe illness but right now, only 21% of eligible North Carolinians have gotten it.

“I think folks just need to stay prepared. We know flu season is coming, we know that COVID season will be coming, maybe more than once a year not sure at this point, but staying prepared is the most important thing people can do,” Dr. Raynard Washington, Mecklenburg County Health Director, said.

That includes testing often, practicing good hygiene and masking in times of high transmission.