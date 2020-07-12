Mecklenburg County judge tests positive for COVID-19

Chief District Court Judge Elizabeth Trosch reiterated the importance of staying vigilant during the pandemic.

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Mecklenburg County Chief District Court Judge Elizabeth Trosch announced she has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to her letter sent to staff, she tested positive on Friday, Dec. 4.

"I am isolating at home until Dec. 13 at the direction of the Mecklenburg County Public Health Director," Trosch wrote.

She said she participated in contact tracing and notified everyone who could have been put at risk of exposure due to being in proximity to her.

"My family members are all well and will be tested this evening," Trosch wrote.

While it is not known at this time where she may have contracted COVID-19, she did mention in her letter how courtrooms are cleaned daily and that the Trial Court Administrator's Office has arranged over the weekend for additional cleaning and sanitation of any areas she may have been in contact with over the past week.

According to the Mecklenburg County Public Information Officer, one courtroom that often handles child support enforcement matters had to be rescheduled or canceled on Monday due to this development.

"We do not anticipate a significant impact to case backlogs," the PIO told WCNC Charlotte.

An emergency judge will cover her caseload and should proceed as scheduled while she isolates, the PIO added.

"More than 46,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Mecklenburg County and I am one of them," Trosch wrote. "It is important that we all remain vigilant during the COVID-19 pandemic. It is imperative that we follow local and national health guidance, wear our masks, wash our hands, and limit our interactions outside of our homes."

Trosch expressed her gratitude for the medical staff and contact tracers who helped her after her positive test.