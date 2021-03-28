An eviction moratorium ends this week in NC. Homelessness is worrying renters and advocates

One affordable housing advocate we spoke with says Charlotte is facing a "housing crisis" that needs to be handled.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — "No job, no income, no way to pay rent."

That's how Tammy Brathwaite is describing her situation right now. She's a Charlotte resident who admits she's terrified about the thought of losing her home.

Brathwaite, like millions of people across the country, suffered severe financial hardships amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. One worry many have: eviction because of an inability to pay rent. In North Carolina, there was an active moratorium on evictions signed by Gov. Roy Cooper. The keyword there: was. That's because on Wednesday, March 31, that moratorium comes to an end. The safety net that helped many people across the state effectively closes.

Residents are joined in their fears by housing advocates, such as Jessica Maria Moreno, who points to Charlotte-area data illustrating the homeless situation here.

"I just think of all the people that are going to be homeless." she said.

Kyle Kirby, another advocate, agrees, saying "Charlotte is suffering from a housing crisis and we need a permanent fix."

Charlotte-Mecklenburg's data shows that as of February 2021, there were 3,456 people dealing with homelessness across the county, a number that advocates like Moreno do not want to see grow. There's also a lack of affordable housing options across the area too, which got the spotlight after a tent city in Charlotte grew to the point of facing a rat infestation.

While there are some tools available, the pandemic has shown how thinly they are stretched; Inlivian reports the tenant-based Section 8 waiting list is closed to new applicants, with more than 6,000 households already on that list. The HOPE program was also providing housing opportunities and helping prevent eviction, but as of now, they aren't accepting new applications.

With just days until the moratorium ends, Brathwaite says her landlord is beginning the eviction process, and she doesn't know what will happen if the moratorium isn't extended. She's hoping the moratorium is extended, but right now she says she's in a state of limbo.