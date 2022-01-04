'Take it day by day and come up better safe than sorry' | New COVID protocols limit fans at college sporting events

Johnson C. Smith University and UNC Charlotte are just a few area colleges that announced sports spectators will only be family members due to rising COVID-19 cases.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The start of a new semester means new COVID-19 safety protocols for many colleges and universities, specifically as it relates to their sporting events. Campus administrators say in order to help prevent the spread of the virus they want to start by limiting widespread contact with fans.

Johnson C. Smith University made the decision to postpone its men's and women's basketball games against Shaw University on Wednesday after there were positive COVID-19 cases reported on both teams.

“Just doing this to try to keep campus safe and for the safety of other teams that we play," JCSU head athletic trainer Victoria Panzica said.

JCSU has also made it a point to regularly test all student-athletes, coaches and athletic staff. Now the next step is to limit spectators at all JCSU sports to include essential staff and direct family members only.

“But those family members in order to get in must have a negative COVID test within 72 hours and proof of full vaccination," Panzica said.

Other universities like UNC Charlotte and Queens University have also made similar athletic adjustments with fans. Masks and social distancing are still required. They all seem to agree it's what's best for the sake of safety as COVID-19 cases rise and the omicron variant becomes more prevalent.

“The best thing we can do is be extra cautious and take it day by day and come up better safe than sorry," Panzica said. "And then if later on, things get better -- hopefully they do -- then we can ease up on restrictions.”