Salisbury City Manager tests positive for COVID-19

W. Lane Bailey is quarantining at his home, according to city officials.

SALISBURY, N.C. — Salisbury City Manager W. Lane Bailey has tested positive for COVID-19, according to city officials on Tuesday.

He is resting during his quarantine at home, the release says.

Last week, one of Bailey's family members began to show symptoms which caused Bailey to self-quarantine as a precaution as he got tested.

His family member tested positive this weekend, and Bailey's most recent test on Monday afternoon showed he was positive as well.

Bailey will continue to work from home for the next two weeks to prevent exposure.

“I feel okay, but some days are better than others," Bailey wrote in an email to city staff. "I want to remind everyone to continue to wear your masks while on the job, social distance from your co-workers and wash your hands thoroughly and often."

The family member who first showed symptoms has not been identified.