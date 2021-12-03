Free COVID-19 disinfecting cleanings offered to Mecklenburg Co. seniors

The county Department of Social Services says the one-time cleanings will be used to cover every surface at residents' homes

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — The Mecklenburg County Department of Social Services (DSS) is offering a one-time disinfecting service for seniors living in the county, aimed at helping curb the spread of COVID-19.

The DSS says they've partnered with Bio-One to offer the service to county residents aged 60 and older. Bio-One will apply a CDC and EPA-approved chemical to all surfaces, doorknobs, handles, light switches and high traffic areas in residents' homes. DSS says the chemical is safe for pets and children.

Appointment slots will be limited, and services will only be provided until funds are exhausted. You can call 980-314-6800 to schedule an appointment, or email SFA-Events@MecklenburgCountyNC.gov to set it up.