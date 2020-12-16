'It’s finally here' | COVID vaccine shipments continue to arrive in Charlotte

42 hospitals in the Charlotte area got the vaccine on Wednesday. Novant Health is expecting its first batch on Thursday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — More doses of the COVID vaccine are on the way to North Carolina. On Monday, Atrium Health in Charlotte was among the first hospitals in the state to receive the newly approved Pfizer vaccine. Eight more received first batches on Tuesday and 42 more hospitals got the vaccine on Wednesday.

Novant Health in Charlotte is expecting its first shipment on Thursday.

The initial doses are reserved for healthcare workers who are in close contact with coronavirus patients.

The Mecklenburg County Health Department is one of three departments in the state that will get a shipment of vaccines. Those are expected to arrive early next week.

“I kept watching the same thing over and over again thinking it’s finally here,” said Dr. Nettie Rudisel with Novant Health. "I never thought I’d live through anything like this and it has been extraordinarily stressful for all of us."

Some front-line hospital workers have already gotten the shots. Dr. Katie Passaretti with Atrium Health was the first in the state. She said it was an honor to roll up her sleeve on Monday.

“Overall, I’m feeling great, and have no problems,” Passaretti said several hours after getting the injection.

It’s been a difficult nine months for many people and the vaccine brings hope of some relief.

“The vaccine gives us some glimmer of hope that we're at some point going to come to the end,” said Dr. Rudisel, an internal medicine doctor with Novant Health.

Dr. Nettie Rudisel with @NovantHealth is ready and excited to roll up her sleeve when it is her turn to get the #covid vaccine. She says she will be thinking about the 300,000 people who have died since the start of the pandemic. @wcnc pic.twitter.com/WsITR9bZOV — Chloe Leshner (@ChloeLeshner) December 16, 2020

Rudisel said it will be an honor to get vaccinated when it's her turn.

“Over 300,000 people have died," she said. "Their family members would love for them to have survived to this time to get the vaccine. Unfortunately, they didn't."

Rudisel said this isn't a reason to get lazy about wearing masks or social distancing because distributing the vaccine will take time. She knows some people are skeptical but thinks it's critical as many as possible get vaccinated.

“This had to be done in warp speed," Rudisel said. "This had to be done quickly. And I would rather take my chances with the vaccine than with COVID because I know what COVID has done to a lot of people and even people in my own family."

As vaccine shipments come in spurts, the Mecklenburg County Health Department will get its own and help in vaccinating hospital workers and others on the front lines.

“Groups in phase 1A are state-certified EMT paramedics and EMTs that provide direct patient duties,” Mecklenburg County Health Director Gibbie Harris said at a board of county commissioners meeting on Tuesday night.

Those working at the county test sites will be included in that too.

Residents and staff of long-term care facilities are also a top priority. They'll be vaccinated through a federal program with CVS and Walgreens

“Those vaccines are going to be rolling out over the next couple of weeks as well," Harris said. "We have a couple of long-term care facilities that for whatever reason did not sign up in time and we will be vaccinating them through the health department."

But who comes next, when more of the vaccine is available in the county, is still up in the air.

“We’ve been hesitant to put out recommendations past 1A in Mecklenburg County until we have more detailed information on that,” Harris said.