Researchers are narrowing in on why 30% of Americans have been able to avoid the virus.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Health experts say time is running out if you've been able to avoid COVID-19 for this long.

Experts say several factors are at hand and one of them could be linked to genetics. Researchers say certain genes reduce the chances of the virus entering the body. But that's not all. Food allergies and asthma could also protect your body from infection.

But now doctors say the BA.5 subvariant could infect a lot more people. Experts believe that's because the subvariant can get through vaccine protection.

Health experts say if you're still holding out, the best protection against the virus are boosters and masks.

