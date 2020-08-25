'We are working hard to contain this virus' Rowan County retirement community reeling from Covid-19 outbreak

Trinity Oaks Health & Rehab in Salisbury has 67 cases of coronavirus.

SALISBURY, N.C. — The number of Covid-19 cases continues to rise at Trinity Oaks Health and Rebab. As of Monday, 39 residents and 28 staff members had tested positive for the virus.

“We are working hard to contain the virus, which is confined to one of three separate neighborhoods in the health and rehab building,” said Bill Johnson, Trinity Oaks campus executive director. “We are very aware of how easily this virus can spread and we are taking every precaution we can to limit further exposures.”

The center had previously been able to keep outbreaks at bay and isolate cases as they came up. According to officials at Trinity Oaks, one staff member tested positive in April, one in July and one in early August. In all of those cases, the center was able to prevent the spread of the disease.

On August 11, all Trinity Oaks health and rehab staff members and residents were tested, with no tests coming back positive for COVID-19. Trinity Oaks had an infection control survey June 4 and was declared deficiency-free.

"We have been steeling for a spike in cases like this for five months, knowing that we could be doing everything right and still experience an outbreak,” said Lutheran Services Carolinas President Ted Goins. “Our hearts go out to our residents and teammates fighting the virus and to our teammates who have been working so hard and under such enormous pressure to care for our residents.”