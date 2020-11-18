36 confirmed COVID cases at Charlotte Salvation Army women's shelter

The Center of Hope confirms 33 clients and 3 staff members have tested positive for coronavirus.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A coronavirus outbreak at the Salvation Army women's shelter includes both clients and staff members, the organization reported Wednesday. 36 people in all have tested positive for the virus in the past two weeks.

A spokesperson confirmed 33 clients and 3 staff members have Covid-19.

Officials with the Center of Hope on Spratt Street in west Charlotte say the individuals have been moved into isolation off-site for care and monitoring. The shelter has also moved anyone who may have been exposed to the virus to local motels temporarily.

"While we’ve been able to safely relocate more than 70 percent of the families and individuals from the shelter since the pandemic began, we are currently working tirelessly to further reduce the number of people residing at the Center of Hope and serve families and individuals at other sites during the weeks ahead," officials said in a statement.